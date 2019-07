As the Vail Valley becomes more and more popular, it’s time to remind those using the trails of proper trail etiquette. Hikers yield to horses and bikers yield to both horses and hikers. We all appreciate how exhilarating it must be to fly down mountain trails at breakneck speeds, but this is not safe for anyone, including yourself. We can All enjoy our beautiful mountain resources with a little common courtesy.

Tanya Argo MD

Parker, Colorado