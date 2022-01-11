Letter: Please sell, Vail Resorts

Congratulations, Vail Resorts. You’ve built an empire. You’ve turned a small mountain town into an amusement park. Thanks for some great things you’ve done, but now please give us our town and mountain back. As Huey would say: “Take the money and run!”

You’ve convinced local business that a $20 hamburger and french fries is the norm.

You’ve made billions while expecting your workers to live in poverty because they love to ski and ride and they love the mountains. You’ve made our mountains unaffordable for even the middle class … you’ve sucked the very essence of ski town out of ski town. You’ve sucked all the blood out of this turnip. Please sell to people who love skiing more than money.

That is all.

Joe Shankland

Edwards