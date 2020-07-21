Letter: Please vote against the Booth Heights MOU

I encourage Vail Mayor Dave Chapin and the rest of the Vail Town Council to vote against the memorandum of understanding for the Booth Heights/Middle Creek land swap that has been presented. It creates complications by introducing the Alternative Housing Sites Initiative into what should be a singular focus on the bighorn sheep and the preserving their habitat adjacent to the Booth Heights development.

It is aggravating to the 10th degree to threaten the simple land swap in the way that the MOU does and to reopen the wounds of our community with a fight over this MOU.

Please don’t vote for the MOU. Thanks for considering my comments and hope that you stay healthy.

Audre Engleman

Vail