Letter: Please vote for Meghan Lukens

I have met and spoken to Meghan several times, and am so impressed with her commitment to our community. She is from Steamboat Springs and lives there now, working full-time as a high school history teacher, but she has been in Eagle County dozens of times, talking to our friends and neighbors to make sure that she understands what we care about and how she can best represent us when she is elected to be our state representative for House District 26.

She is a smart, thoughtful and balanced candidate. The dark money ads that have been sent to all of us say otherwise, but if you have met her you know she will always endeavor to protect our environment as well as our jobs, she will work to develop solutions to help us recruit and retain teachers who will be there for our children in a way that supports each and every child, whoever they are, and she will always vote to maintain the right for women to make our own decisions in Colorado. Your voice really matters this year, and I hope you will use it to vote for Meghan.

Marci McCalley

Edwards