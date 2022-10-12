Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit

Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base.

Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is a no-brainer, and has the potential to bring Eagle County back up to speed with services and infrastructure already in place at many other resort communities.

We are all aware of the need to find solutions to our housing and workforce challenges facing our diverse and geographically spread-out neighborhoods across Eagle County and the I-70 corridor.

Please help these services to be developed, and delayed no further, so our community can continue to grow, thrive and compete.

Please vote “YES for Eagle Valley Transit”!

Ryan W. Kelsey

Vail