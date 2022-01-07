Letter: Porchlight Players cancels ‘Something Rotten!’

Porchlight Players Community Theater Company recently made the tough call to cancel our annual Valentine’s dinner theater production of “Something Rotten!” for the second year in a row. This difficult decision was made for several reasons.

Although the show itself was not until mid-February, rehearsals began in early November and were slated to recommence at the beginning of January. With the ongoing problem of easy person-to-person transmission of omicron, our cast would have been at high risk for infecting one another at rehearsals, leading to possible severe or prolonged illness among the cast, a disruption of our ability to adequately rehearse, and ultimately a lower quality production.

We were also faced with the financial risks of canceling the show after non-refundable payments were made for the rights and royalties, venue, catering, costumes, permits and other pre-show expenses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. As a small, community-based nonprofit, we just couldn’t risk that much money knowing our chances of being shut down due to illness or new health department restrictions were substantial.

Finally, we decided to cancel the show out of respect for our community. Our productions are popular indoor social events that involve eating, drinking, and close, prolonged contact among the cast and general public. In consideration of the health of the greater community, we deemed the risk of community spread of a highly contagious virus too great.

We wish you all a happy, healthy New Year, and we thank our patrons for their continued support. We look forward to bringing live theater back to western Eagle County as soon as conditions permit. The show WILL go on!

Ann Olin, President, Porchlight Players Community Theater Company

Eagle