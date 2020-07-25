Letter: Potential super-spreader event in Beaver Creek? | VailDaily.com
Letter: Potential super-spreader event in Beaver Creek?

Why isn’t Eagle County doing something to prevent potential super-spreader events like this? Page A12 of July 14 Vail Daily reports that Beaver Creek is hosting a large conference on August 28-29 because it had to be moved from Steamboat Springs because of Routt County’s restrictions. Should we not be as concerned about our health and safety as our neighbor?

Gene McGuire

Edwards

