Letter: Praise for Beaver Creek ski patroller and team at Vail Health

Recently, while skiing at Beaver Creek, my binding released coming off the Centennial lift. I was warming up in the gondola and likely had some snow under my boot that triggered the release. I fell and injured the knee on one leg and the ankle on the other. Lisa of Ski Patrol was most compassionate and because another skier in the same area needed Ski Patrol, Lisa took me down to the base on the sled all by herself. Down the steep blues. Quickly but safely. That woman is strong! Give her a bonus!

I also want to thank the wonderful team at Vail Health at Beaver Creek headed by Dr. Gayle Braunholtz. They were gentle, responsive, answered my questions thoroughly, and funny, too. What a great team!

Now if only Vail and Beaver Creek would improve the quality of on-mountain dining, but that’s another story … Thank goodness Wildwood Smokehouse hasn’t been ruined!

Jennifer Schoenfeld, D.V.M.

Pickerington, Ohio