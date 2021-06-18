Letter: Praying for rain won’t help

The drought in the Southwest may be the worst in 1,200 years, according to a new study published in the journal Science . And praying for rain isn’t going to do one bit of good except to make the person praying feel better.

What will do some good is a much faster change to renewable fuels, restoration of forests and other ecosystems, phasing out chemicals that affect the climate, and support for smaller agricultural ventures.

So, you can sit there wringing your hands and hoping you don’t run out of water, or the fires don’t hit your town, or you can get on your computer and do everything you can to convince our governor, our senators, your representative, governmental agencies, and our president to actually fight for the life of our Earth.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle