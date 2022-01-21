Letter: Predators must be controlled

A new law is being proposed protecting mountain lions, bobcats and lynx from hunting. It seems the Front Range doesn’t know what predators can do. Or, if they like deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, goats or small animals. Predators have no predators like lions and wolves. If we don’t control them, who is going to? Can’t we learn from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho? Somebody needs to tell the Front Range that predators are predators. Whether they are humans or animals, they need to be controlled.

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum