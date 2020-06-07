Letter: President Trump’s puppet

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” said former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, on the same day, said that he does not think the current state of unrest in American cities warrants the deployment of active-duty troops to confront protesters.

But Colorado’s own Cory Gardner, a senator so concerned about his own re-election that he’s abandoned any pretense of possessing a spine, marches in lockstep with the president even when Trump violates the Constitution.

There were 1,600 troops unlawfully positioned outside the Capitol last week before the Pentagon sent them home. Has Sen. Gardner spoken up about this militarization of domestic law enforcement? Not a chance. Sen. Gardner’s lips move only when the president pulls his strings.

Our state can do better, and we must. The horror of the United States reaching more than 106,000 deaths due to mishandling of the pandemic by an inept president and murder of a Minnesota resident because he was black cannot be repeated. Colorado’s senator must be prepared to speak up. Gardner won’t.

Barbara J. Kelly

Broomfield and formerly of Vail