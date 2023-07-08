Letter: Pride is about equality and survival

In response to Heather Bergquist’s letter to the editor published in the July 8 print edition, Bergquist states, regarding Pride Month, that “recently the pendulum has swung hard: from tolerance, to acceptance, to celebration, and finally, promotion. To adequately love someone appears to now require active and continual promotion of an individual’s most intimate activities. Choosing silence, posing questions, or resisting sexual proclivities earns a person the label of “hateful” or “bigoted,” but rarely the label of ‘loving.'”

Although I respect her opinion, she has it all wrong. As she states, the problem is that she says we have evolved from tolerance to acceptance. On this, I highly disagree.

I am the mother of a transgender daughter. My daughter carries a gun to protect herself. As she stated to me, “Mom, when people want to kill you just because you exist, you have to protect yourself.”

Bergquist seems to not understand what Pride is about. It is not about “love,” actually. It is about being equal under the law. To be viewed as equal. I would assume she believes that those in the LGBTQ community are equal, but she is powerfully wrong.

Yes, some people act out inappropriately at these festivals, and they cannot be considered “G” rated. Just as some, at a Fourth of July parade, will strip their shirts and paint their torsos red, white and blue. That isn’t what the celebrations are about.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The origins of Pride are based on the Stonewall Uprising. On June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Thousands of LGBTQ+ people gathered to commemorate Stonewall and demonstrate for equal rights. The events of Stonewall and the liberation movements that followed were a direct result of prior decades of LGBTQ+ activism and organizing.

According to the Human Rights Campaign , over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures, (a record);

Over 220 bills specifically target transgender and non-binary people, also a record.

A record 70 anti-LGBTQ laws have been enacted so far this year, including:

Laws banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth: 15

Laws requiring or allowing misgendering of transgender students: 7

Laws targeting drag performances: 2

Laws creating a license to discriminate: 3

Laws censoring school curriculum, including books: 4

There have been more anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state houses this year than in each of the previous five years; with the increase in LGBTQ+ Erasure bills, bills that strip away dozens of legal protections and rights for LGBTQ+ people, coming as the newest form of attacks on the community. More than 125 bills would prevent trans youth from being able to access age-appropriate, medically-necessary, best-practice health care, in addition to more than 45 bills banning transgender students from playing school sports and more than 30 “bathroom bills,” a figure that exceeds the number bathroom bills filed in any previous year.

It is not about “love.” It is about equality. And survival.

Carolyn Pope

Vail