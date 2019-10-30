Letter: Proposition DD funds would benefit the Eagle River

Eagle River Watershed Council supports Proposition DD. This measure would legalize sports betting in Colorado and would place a 10% tax on this form of gambling in the state. If passed, more than 90% of the projected $16 million raised each year would be directed to the implementation of the Colorado Water Plan, including on-the-ground projects that could support balanced and efficient use of water in our valley for agriculture, drinking water, recreation, habitat and the environment.

Eagle River Watershed Council is currently developing a stream management plan for the entire length of the Eagle River, which we call the Eagle River Community Water Plan. This plan is being created through a stakeholder process with 35 different agencies and organizations and will be completed in 2020. It will outline a number of projects that will meet goals also supported by the Colorado Water Plan and that will provide resilience to the Eagle River from population growth, development, and climate change.

A large percentage of the projects and activities that will likely be recommended in the Community Water Plan will be eligible for funding from Proposition DD. Similar to the success of Great Outdoors Colorado, which is funded by Colorado Lottery dollars and serves as a model for Proposition DD, we anticipate both state-wide and local benefits of this tax.

Eagle River Watershed Council encourages you to vote yes on Proposition DD as these funds could be of great benefit to the Eagle River and our people, wildlife, recreation and economy.

Holly Loff, executive director, Eagle River Watershed Council