Letter: Protect love and vote ‘yes’ on Amendment J

We are a few days away from the election, so for those of you who are like me and haven’t dropped off your ballot, I want to share my strong support for repealing Colorado’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage and explain why it’s important to vote “yes” on Amendment J.

Since 2006, Colorado’s Constitution has included a ban on marriage for same-sex couples. You might wonder, why address this now? Isn’t same-sex marriage protected nationally? Yes — for now. But as we’ve seen with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Obergefell v. Hodges , which legalized marriage equality. If that happens, the 2006 ban would take effect in Colorado (along with bans in 30 other states), putting LGBTQ+ marriages at immediate risk. We need to act now to remove this ban and protect our communities.

Colorado voters have the chance to remove the stain of Amendment 43 from our state constitution. I urge every Coloradan who values fairness, equality, and economic prosperity to vote “yes” on this critical measure. It’s time to protect love and ensure that all couples have the freedom to marry in Colorado.

Mads Partridge, Executive director, Mountain Pride

Eagle