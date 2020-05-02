Letter: Protect our wildlife
I know the beautiful sunny warm weather has you itching to get out hiking, but please do not hop the gates at the closed trails. It is important to understand why these trails/areas are closed. As I hiked back out the North Trail along with Devin Duval of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, I learned my hiking was endangering and disrupting Elk migration and procreation.
As a resident, or a seasonal resident, you may feel you are entitled to enjoy these trails whenever you please, but please respect our wildlife by observing trail closings. Special thanks to Devin and CPW.
Karen Spitz
Vail
