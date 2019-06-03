Letter: Protect recreation and wildlife in the Berry Creek area

On Saturday, June 1, during a beautiful, sunny day, there were hundreds of people recreating on the Berry Creek Road. Mountain bikers, hikers and many dog walkers were out enjoying the reason why we all live here. Estimates of the recreation use over time in the area are in the tens of thousands over the past 10 years.

Many were wondering why heavy machinery, property of the US Forest Service, was parked on the road. We hope that it has nothing to do with Berlaimont Estates — a proposed two-lane paved road and housing development within the national forest. Approving Berlaimont Estates would impair public lands, opportunities for recreation and wildlife habitat.

The USFS has the mandate to protect our public lands. There has been a loud cry from the local community, and beyond that, this project is not in keeping with the USFS mandate and would set a disturbing precedent.

Betty Ann Woodland

Edwards