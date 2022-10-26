Letter: Protect the East Vail bighorn sheep

As a resident of our treasured and fragile Eagle Valley, I am writing to oppose Vail Resorts’ proposed development of the Booth Heights parcel and to thank the town of Vail for commencing condemnation proceedings to protect the last of our bighorn sheep winter habitat.

The fact that prior development was allowed years ago on land adjacent to the existing bighorn habitat is no reason to destroy the last remaining portion of this unique habitat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has stated that our local bighorn herd will die off if Vail Resorts’ ill-planned construction goes through.

The herd has overwintered on this small piece of land for millennia, the unique slopes offering winter forage, and the cliffs that crown the slopes providing bighorns protection from predators.

I implore Vail Resorts to work with the town of Vail, as the town has repeatedly offered, to find a better location for the development of much-needed employee housing. Sadly, Vail Resorts has so far been unwilling to sell the parcel to the town or exchange the parcel for town property under reasonable terms, forcing the Town Council to condemn the parcel for permanent protection as wildlife habitat.

It’s not too late for Vail Resorts to keep its EpicPromise, as voiced by Rob Katz, executive chairperson of the Board of Directors, when he said: “The environment is our business, and we have a special obligation to protect it.” Our bighorns need all the protection we can provide them, especially during the challenging winter season when food is scarce and female sheep are pregnant.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail Resorts purports to have a corporate goal of net zero impact on wildlife. Developing Booth Heights is utterly inconsistent with that.

Colleen Gauron

Eagle