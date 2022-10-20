Letter: Protecting us from the devastating effects of wildfire

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the town of Vail, the Vail Fire Department, and especially Paul Cada, the wildfire program administrator for Vail Fire & Emergency Services. You may or may not know, but Cada is one of six in the country to be awarded for his wildfire prevention efforts, which are unique and relentless. He developed the Vail Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the Fire Free Five program, which our family recently benefited from.

We were reimbursed $2,000 as part of this program, in the removal of several large aspens growing too close to our home. Additionally, the Fire Department has walked our property to offer suggestions on further fire mitigation. We are most appreciative of their proactive approach. As residents of this gorgeous town, we all must do our part to aid in the effort to protect ourselves from the devastating effects of a wildfire. We sincerely appreciate and thank you!!!

Brittany Franke

Intermountain