Letter: Put on your wild socks and celebrate Jim Morter

If you’ve lived in the Vail Valley long enough, you’ve surely come across Jim Morter and his wild socks, careening through the valley in a speedy car. You’ve probably also noted the legacy of amazing architecture (and architects who trained with the master) around the valley.

Jim Bob Morter passed away on Aug. 20, 2022. As was his way, he did so with a flourish, holding out to be with Karen for their 56th wedding anniversary. If you would like to join in celebrating Jim, we invite you to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. Bring a lawn chair if you’re able, as we expect overflow crowds. Parking will be available at the Ford Park lot by the gardens. Show your wild socks proudly, keep it secular, and bring on the colorful stories and humor. If you would like to speak at his celebration, reach out to Pavan Krueger (pavan@kruegerarchitecture.com or 970-390-0968).

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to Roundup River Ranch or Habitat for Humanity in his memory. These are two of the organizations he was very involved with, and that were close to his heart.

Pavan Krueger

Avon