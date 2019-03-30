Letter: Puzzled outsider on Avon barn debate
I am an outsider to Avon’s barn issue and not impacted in any way but I cannot help noticing how many opposing arguments are being forcefully voiced and published. Meanwhile, I did not see similarly published supporting arguments for moving and preserving the barn with town funding. There may have been something I missed but it was certainly less visible. Just wondering … that’s all.
Stephen Vastagh
Eagle
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Let’s make a deal on Hahnewald barn
I am an outsider to Avon’s barn issue and not impacted in any way but I cannot help noticing how many opposing arguments are being forcefully voiced and published. Meanwhile, I did not see similarly...