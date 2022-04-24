Letter: Pylman for ERWSD board

My name is Rick Pylman, and I’m seeking election to the Eagle River Water and Sanitation Board of Directors in the May 3 election.

Having previously served on the ERWSD board from 2006-2014, I know exactly what to expect and will be able to put may prior experience to use immediately.

There are significant issues to operating a complex district such as ERWSD, and they include providing the most efficient distribution system while minimizing consumption, aligning funding for major capital projects and ensuring the board provides the guidance to keep ERWSD a premier operation.

I spent 12 years in local government planning, working for Eagle County, the town of Avon and the town of Vail. I have been in private practice now for 29 years and have been involved in many local projects.

I have been married to Cricket Pylman for 35 years and we raised two children here. We live in the Homestead neighborhood of Edwards and have been active in many community endeavors.

This is not a mail-in election.

You will not receive a ballot automatically via mail. If you would like to vote you will need to vote in person on May 3 at any of these locations: the Edwards Field House, the EagleVail Pavilion or the Grandview Room at the west end, top level of the Lionshead Parking Structure. Or you may request an absentee ballot via mail.

To vote in this election via mail, you need to request a ballot from ERWSD by April 26. You may download a ballot request form at this linternet link: ERWSD.org/wp-content/uploads/2022-Application-for-Absentee-Ballot_ERWSD.pdf

I ask for your vote May 3.

Rick Pylman

Edwards