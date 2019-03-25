Letter: Quantity vs. quality on the slopes
I guess this really is a letter to the assistant editor Ross Leonhart in response to the recent article touting your accomplishment of snowboarding 70,000 vertical feet on Beaver Creek Mountain in one day. For me, 30,000 feet in one day is a very good day, leaving me satisfied and tired.
I admit that I am much older than Mr. Leonhart, but
Honestly, the quality of my ski experience has been increasingly diminished by skiers and snowboarders who blast down the slopes, as you shared you too like to go fast. I have been cut off and slammed into by those riding and sliding too fast in a quest for speed and distance. When confronted, it is most often met with bravado and slope rage. Then you
Being more aware of those around us who are on this same quest may help in our quest for quality versus quantity on the mountain, especially when striving for safety.
Bradford A. Austin
Beaver Creek