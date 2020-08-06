Letter: Questioning Avon’s approval of development on final Riverfront parcel
Why was this construction approved “as is?” The Avon Town Council has valid concerns with the setback and increased encroachment on the Eagle River. Why this 4,678-square foot duplex that will, likely, be occupied two to three months a year and will cause the footpath to be moved to accommodate its construction? Also, the river encroachment has to be altered from 75 to 50 feet — for what?
It feels like East West Resort Development took advantage of the difficulty of public participation to push this through. And East-West wants another 60-100 unit building along the Eagle River? It already has two huge hotels and a bunch of townhouses. This seems extremely unnecessary. What used to be a lovely wooded path along the river has become a bunch of hotel units, occupied a few months a year.
Maybe East-West would consider creating an outdoor park space for all to enjoy, instead of another 60-100 unit hotel. Something that would enhance the beauty of the river and entice visitors.
Val Watts
Avon
