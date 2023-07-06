Letter: Questions about school district’s tax proposal

Before approving any additional taxes for the Eagle County School District, voters should ask the question: “What have you done to deserve more money from taxpayers?”

Unfortunately, the recent article written by Ali Longwell does not provide any measures of student achievement to justify such an increase but rather dwells on some unfocused financial data, education spending by the state of Colorado, and the best way to write a survey question so voters will approve it at the ballot box.

Before you ask the voters for more money, does your record as educators support your request? The school administration first needs to demonstrate its educational competence to the voters with hard student achievement scores data.

Secondly, an examination of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal 2022 shows revenues of $120.7 million (including $76.0 million from property taxes) and expenses of $77.4 million for a surplus of $42.9 million. The same report for fiscal ’21 shows a surplus of $36.9 million. Total cash is $75 million up from $52.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Forgive me, but these numbers do not cry out for additional taxpayer-supported funding.

Also, the school board should take into account that revenues are going to automatically benefit from a massive property tax hike in fiscal 2024 as a result of a 70% increase in property valuations in Eagle County. Does the school board and administration really need to “pile it on” the already inflation-beleaguered taxpayers of Eagle County with an additional and as yet unjustified tax proposal?

Mike Meehan

Avon