Letter: Quinton for Holy Cross board

I am writing this letter to publicly support the re-election of Adam Quinton to the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors.

Since meeting Adam shortly after relocating to the Vail Valley from Denver, I have found him to be a very thoughtful and caring member of our community and the Western Slope as a whole. Adam’s education (BA degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, England, with a focus on the Atmosphere) and professional background as a top-ranked Wall Street research analyst who focused on electric utilities make him a perfect candidate to add significant value as a board member. He is analytical, well-spoken and extremely well-informed with respect to global trends in energy and the environment. He also cares deeply about maintaining the quality of life in our mountain community and ensuring that Holy Cross’ workforce and leadership reflects the diversity of the community in which we live.

Through his work as a board member of Walking Mountains Science Center and Holy Cross Energy, as well as all he does for our Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative, Adam is committed to seeking and implementing smart solutions to address the growing threat climate change increasingly poses to our environment, our lifestyles and our jobs.

At Holy Cross, Adam is the treasurer and chairs the Finance Committee of the board. As an experienced global financial analyst and managing director at Merrill Lynch, he brings business smarts and experience to the task of helping make sure our co-op runs safely and reliably while keeping our electricity rates in the bottom third of all co-ops in the state.

I cannot think of a better representative for the Northern District seat on the Holy Cross Energy Board. Please consider joining me in voting for Adam when you receive your Holy Cross ballot.

Claude Pupkin

Avon