Letter: Quit complaining about Vail Resorts

I am getting a little tired of reading all the letters and articles bashing Vail Resorts. Vail Resorts gets criticism for crowded slopes with long lift lines, expensive and lousy mountainside food, low wages resulting in not enough employees, which results in unopened terrain and insufficient grooming. People fail to acknowledge the wonderful high-speed and high-capacity lift system that reduces lift lines and enables skiers to get in many more runs.

I have come to Vail once or twice every year since 1983 when I first learned to ski at the age of 38. At that time, I paid $35 a day for my lift ticket. This year I bought a Local Epic Pass for around $580. I will ski Vail at least 10 days and Breckenridge and Keystone for another five or six, making my daily cost not a lot more than 1983.

Don’t complain about the cost of lift tickets. So far this year, I skied from the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day until the Wednesday after and the entire mountain was open in a light snow year. Nothing to complain about there. I did not have a lift line longer than four minutes. This includes Gondola 1, Chair 2, Chair 3, Chair 4, Chair 5, Chair 7, Chair 10, Chair 11, Chair 14 and Blue Sky Basin.

You simply need to pay attention to when to go to certain portions of the mountain. Nothing to complain about there. On Saturday and Sunday, there were a fair number of people on the runs, but still plenty of room to ski and not unreasonable for a holiday weekend and no different than 10 years ago for a holiday weekend.

On Friday, which was snowy and foggy and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the slopes were close to deserted. Overcrowding? Not in my experience. If you want to ski groomed runs, there are still plenty of choices on all areas of the mountain. Don’t like the food or the prices? I don’t either, so I pack a lunch. Besides Vail, I ski a week at some other North American resort every year. The Vail experience is still far and away the best there is. Not perfect, but what is? Quit complaining and start appreciating the best there is.

Barry A. Gersick

Bonita Springs, Florida