Letter: Race should not be a consideration

I always look forward to reading Rohn Robbins’ columns and find him to be very good at explaining how the law works and explaining the meaning of legal terms.

In his May 19 column “Sentencing matters in the Derek Chauvin case,” Mr. Robbins writes: “Even though sentencing guidelines are advisory — and are meant to establish uniformity absent considerations such as race or gender — under Minnesota law, the presumptive sentences are deemed appropriate and judges should only depart from then when “substantial and compelling circumstances can be identified and articulated.”

Why should race be a consideration in sentencing matters? Isn’t justice supposed to be blind? I understand taking an individual’s personal circumstances into account in sentencing matters, such as their education, upbringing, residency, employment status, past criminal record or the absence thereof, etc.; race should not be a consideration.

I believe that continuing to view everything though a racial prism only perpetuates racism. If we stop doing this, racism over time will continue to decrease as it has done throughout my lifetime (I’m a senior citizen who grew up in the Deep South).

“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” — Dr. Martin Luther King

Jimmy Arbour

Avon