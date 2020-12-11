Letter: Radio can bring us together

Eagle County is blessed to have so many nonprofits working to make this region the amazing place that it is, and this has never been more evident than in 2020. In a year with so much uncertainty, we’ve been able to turn to these volunteer organizations for the support system a community needs to get through these difficult times together.

With COVID-19 looming over every aspect of daily life, and so many of our traditional events postponed, now more than ever we need that human connection — which for many locals is found in the familiar voices of DJs and tunes on the radio. Radio Free Minturn has been providing a local connection during these difficult times and now they’re hopeful you’ll support them in their effort to continue this work into 2021.

The station’s regular fund drive was delayed and now the team at Radio Free Minturn is hopeful that their annual fund drive, rescheduled for this week, Dec 6-12, will find a way to raise the funds needed for another year of connecting people. When social distancing keeps folks apart, the radio can bring us together. Donations can be made at http://www.radiofreeminturn.org/youcanhelp or by calling the station while a DJ is on the air.

With the holidays upon us, we can use this season of giving to show our local support. Warmest wishes this holiday season.

Michelle Metteer

Minturn