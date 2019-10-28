Letter: Raising the white flag on Hockett Gulch petition

It is with a heavy heart yet clear conscience that I raise the white flag in surrender to the town of Eagle on having a referendum put forth regarding the Hockett Gulch development. I feel I have done everything in my abilities to pursue something that I truly believe in.

At the risk of sounding corny, I believe that the will of the people is worth fighting for. I have never put myself out into the public eye on a controversial subject before and I harbor no regrets, except naively assuming that just because the Colorado Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to have a voice in government via referendum, there is no guarantee that that right cannot be delayed, twisted and ultimately silenced by technojargon from lawyers making hundreds of dollars an hour operating in the interests of the monied establishment instead of the people’s well-being and quality of life.

A sincere thank you to everyone that took time out of their lives to attempt to let the voices of the town of Eagle citizens be heard on this important project which will shape the future of our town for decades to come. Also, a humble thank you to those that cared deeply and opened their own wallets to help Lu and I defray the costs of attorney’s fees. A litigant class of haves and have nots is alive and well in this world and this unfortunate reality struck home deeply in the last few weeks. Only time will tell how this project will ultimately shape the future of this town, but I for one, will continue to do my best to educate myself and be a source of positive energy in these contentious times.

Patrick Tvarkunas

Eagle