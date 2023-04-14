Letter: Re-elect Dan Smith to Eagle County Health Services District board

We write today in support of reelecting Dan Smith to the Eagle County Health Services District Board of Directors. We’ve grown to know Dan and his community leadership through our work with the Salvation Army Canteen, and we’re grateful to call him our friend. For over a decade, Dan has recruited volunteers and leads the Canteen service effort each time it is called to serve first responders in various circumstances, including wildland fires. His Salvation Army Board of Directors and Canteen leadership require him to work between many agencies, problem solve and do so quickly with expense control in mind.

Dan’s life experience is one of a true leader. Two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star earned in Vietnam, followed by 30 professional years in various executive leadership roles, led him to our community. In Dan’s “retirement,” he spent 18 years with Mountain Rescue and has held too many volunteer posts to count among many respected organizations. We’re inspired by Dan’s desire to give back to our community; his pace is incredible. Dan is a problem solver gifted with logistics and is careful with finances. While serving the Eagle County Health Services District in another term, he’ll consider community health and safety while lending an experienced and level approach to expansion and spending.

John and Terri Reichert

Eagle