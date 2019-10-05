Letter: Re-elect Kim Langmaid to Vail Town Council

Vail’s Town website states the government’s mission is to “Grow a vibrant, diverse economy and community and preserve our surrounding natural environment.” It further commits itself to vision, leadership, efficiency, transparency and accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

Council candidate Kim Langmaid exemplifies this goal and these qualities. Raised in Vail, her life reflects a strong commitment to preserving the natural environment while balancing the needs of a growing, vibrant economy and community. She has spent much of her young life creating and developing Walking Mountains Science Center. Realizing her vision required creativity and perseverance, until she gathered collaborative partners: a community leader, an excellent nonprofit manager, and generous investors. Together they took the environmental studies program from a dilapidated former school in Red Cliff to a handsome campus in Avon, serving thousands of the Valley’s adults and children.

The same values and leadership skills have made Langmaid effective in Vail’s government. She is a self-declared advocate for “smart” growth, supporting Vail’s InDeed program and other efforts to advance housing opportunities for our workforce in appropriate sites such as West Middle Creek, and to find solutions to stubborn parking issues.

She is the elected official most responsible for Vail’s sustainability efforts. Notable was Vail’s certification in 2018 as the first sustainable mountain resort destination in the United States, making us a leader in international tourism. Her leadership has been key in developing the town’s ambitious goals for recycling, energy efficiency, transportation, Gore Creek restoration, and sustainable economic development.

She is committed to fiscally responsible, open and transparent government, and listening to all voices as her time on council abundantly demonstrates.

I urge your vote to re-elect Kim Langmaid.

Anne Esson

West Vail