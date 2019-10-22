Letter: Re-elect Michelle Stecher for school board

My name is Fernando Almanza and I’m a 911 Dispatcher for Eagle County. I am writing this letter on behalf of Michelle Stecher who is looking forward to getting re-elected for the Eagle County Board of Education this November in District F.

I met Michelle back in 2005-2006 when she was working with SOS Outreach; I did start working closer with her about two years ago at the Eagle River Youth Coalition, which is now called Mountain Youth, and at Bright Future Foundation.

One of the main reasons I joined Bright Future Foundation’s Buddy Mentor Program, and Communities That Care with Mountain Youth, and the Board of Education, is because of the leadership and commitment Michelle represents towards youth in Eagle County; and I admire that.

I consider myself fortunate for having Michelle Stecher serving the Board of Education, and I applaud all her amazing work through the many different agencies. I look forward to seeing her continue to serve at the Board of Education for many years to come.

Fernando Almanza

Eagle County