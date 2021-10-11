Letter: Re-elect Travis Coggin for Vail Town Council

As a mother of children at Children’s Garden of Learning and Red Sandstone Elementary, I appreciate the support Travis has provided these past four years.

He supported Red Sandstone during their budget meetings, helping address needs the school district could not meet alone.

He was always available to chat about the new CGL building as it moved through the planning process for its new location.

He answered questions and provided insight and thought to where our children would be, helping spearhead the location and building.

Travis has shown support for our community, our kids, and our housing needs both in words and actions.

Join me in voting for Travis Coggin this election.

Jaime O’Brien

Vail