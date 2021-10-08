Letter: Re-elect Travis Coggin for Vail Town Council

I am supporting Travis Coggin for Vail Town Council. Travis having grown up in Vail is very aware of the problems that locals are facing. He is really good about looking at the issues from both sides, and he understands that we are a resort town with a local population.

I feel very comfortable talking to Travis and if I have any concerns he always gives me a straight answer. I personally have known Travis and Diane, his mother, for many years, and I believe that Travis has Vail’s best interests at heart. Please join me in supporting Travis Coggin for Vail Town council.

Holly Cole

West Vail