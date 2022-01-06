Letter: Really good people do exist

Last Thursday, December 30, I took a very bad fall and smashed my face into the concrete at the entrance of the Gypsum Post Office. I was stunned, helpless and blood was all over the place.

Three amazing good Samaritans, a young man and an older couple, immediately came to my rescue, calmed me, and helped me get up. They wanted to call for an ambulance, but I asked them not to call as it would be too expensive for me. They asked where I live, and I told them nearby. They then made a plan: The young man drove me home in my own car, his wife followed him in their car, and the older couple followed as well.

After the short drive to my house, they all made sure I got in safely. I asked for their names so I could thank them properly, but they refused and said they were happy to help. I did not know them, and they did not know each other.

Just really good people, who should be recognized for being really good people. Even in these challenging times, there are some still out there, and I was truly blessed. You know who you are, and I am hoping you will read this and know how thankful I am for all of you. Update: I saw my doctor yesterday. I look really bad, but I’m going to be just fine.

Deborah Vigil

Gypsum