Letter: Recommending the Shaw Cancer Center for superior care

Much is written in our local media concerning the Shaw Cancer Center ("the Shaw"). Having recently completed five months of cancer treatment at the Shaw, I can speak firsthand to its success. Granted, my type of cancer was not as severe as brain or pancreatic; it was cancer nevertheless. Chemotherapy of any kind is unpleasant.

I never considered traveling to the Front Range for care. The positive reviews of the Shaw and location were enough for me. The physicians, nurses and staff surrounding my treatment were all first-rate.

I highly recommend the Shaw to all patients with cancer concerns. The location, people and physical facilities are all superior. Also a big thank-you to the Vail Health Hospital for their involvement.

Steven T. Otopalik

Shaw Cancer Center patient