Letter: Red Canyon High School thanks community for educational, employment opportunities

Red Canyon High School would like to thank the following businesses for coming in to hire, helping us out and making our lives easier: Bee Line, The Bookworm of Edwards, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Eagle River Youth Coalition, Lutheran Church food pantry, Vail Valley Cares/Thrifty Shop, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, Mind Springs Health, Red Ribbon Project, Bright Future Foundation, Active Parenting Facilitators/Families in Action, Eagle County Animal Shelter, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle County Department of Health and Human Services, YouthPower365, SteamMaster, Education Foundation of Eagle County, Gallegos Corp., Vail Resorts, Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, Samara Cipriani, Inyodo Martial Arts, Colorado Mountain College and the many other companies that employ our students.

We would also like to acknowledge the fantastic individuals who have been so generous with their time and knowledge: Megan Heil, Bill Andre, Jane Shriner, Kim Greene, Bronwyn Lehman, Mike Santambrogio, Randy Wyrick, William Landley, Bob Bundy, Larry Moore, Justin Miller and Bobcat Smith.

We really appreciate the amazing community support. Many of our students want to continue to live and work in the valley after graduation. We want to let businesses know that one of our goals at Red Canyon is to provide a pipeline of work-ready employees, and we count on you to continue to help us find meaningful employment and training/educational opportunities for our alumni and students.

If you have any opportunities (apprenticeships, employment, job shadows, internships), please let us know. We truly believe that Red Canyon can be a resource for your business when searching for quality employees, and we are always available to receive feedback and suggestions regarding potential new and future hires. You can contact us by email at debra.beard@eagleschools.net.

Red Canyon is so grateful for this community and its resources. We are so fortunate. We wish everyone a safe and prosperous 2018!

Sincerely,

Recommended Stories For You

Red Canyon High School students and staff

Eagle and Edwards campuses