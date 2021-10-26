Letter: Rediker for Vail Town Council

Our mom has been engaged in the community since we were kids. She has consistently put in the effort to understand issues that locals face and to find ways to get involved and come up with solutions. She was on Town Council when we were kids and has since been a part of numerous town and state committees.

We are extremely proud of her for all of the times she has become involved in the community and how she continues to do so. We truly can’t think of someone better suited to represent Vail in Town Council. We hope you vote for our mom, Kim Rediker, for Vail Town Council.

Lydia and Owen Ruotolo

Vail