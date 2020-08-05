Letter: Regarding ‘Not your average re-election strategy’ | VailDaily.com
Letter: Regarding ‘Not your average re-election strategy’

Perhaps the Rev. Dr. Thistlethwaite will tell your readers what the “Clergy Emergency League” is doing to stop the destruction of public and private property, the attacks against the police, and the many other acts of violence visible in the daily news.

Or, has her hatred of President Trump blinded her to what her eyes refuse to see?

Gerald Katz

Edwards

