Letter: Regarding 'Welcome Home'
Letter: Regarding ‘Welcome Home’

Opinion |

If you want to encourage second-home owners to spend more time in Vail, the question is simple: Would you rather work at home or work at Vail — where would you rather be?  Would you rather home school at home or home school in Vail — where would you rather be?  It’s a no brainer to me.

Sue Froeschle

Vail

