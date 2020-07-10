Letter: Regarding ‘Welcome Home’
If you want to encourage second-home owners to spend more time in Vail, the question is simple: Would you rather work at home or work at Vail — where would you rather be? Would you rather home school at home or home school in Vail — where would you rather be? It’s a no brainer to me.
Sue Froeschle
Vail
