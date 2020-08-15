Letter: Regarding ‘What’s the matter with Aurora?’
The Rev. Dr. Thistlethwaite condemns Aurora, Colorado, and, by extension, many other towns in Colorado and in other states, with her superficial and biased analysis of life in so-called “Sundown Towns.”
In so doing, the Rev. Dr. places herself on a pedestal and looks down on the citizens of Aurora and the other towns she deplores.
Perhaps the Rev. Dr. has forgotten the lessons of the book of Jonah in the Old Testament where the Lord refused to destroy the city and all of its inhabitants because there might be one righteous person among its residents.
Is there not one person in Aurora who qualifies as sufficiently woke by the Rev. Dr.’s criteria?
Gerald Katz
Edwards
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User