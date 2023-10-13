Letter: Reid Phillips for Vail Town Council

Reid Phillips is an outstanding choice for Town Council, and my endorsement comes from firsthand experience, having worked side-by-side with him on the Vail Ski Patrol. His dedication and commitment to safety, combined with his unyielding support for the local community, make him an invaluable asset. Reid’s integrity is evident in every decision he makes, ensuring he consistently acts in the best interests of the community. This deep-rooted dedication goes hand in hand with his remarkable empathy, allowing him to genuinely understand and relate to people from all backgrounds.

What sets Reid further apart is his unwavering support for the locals. Throughout his tenure on the Vail Ski Patrol, he always prioritized their needs and concerns, fostering genuine relationships and building trust. Moreover, accountability remains a cornerstone of Reid’s character. He believes in making informed decisions, always with transparency, and ensuring he remains answerable to the community he serves. His actions reflect his belief in responsibility, integrity, and the importance of the community’s feedback. Given these qualities and his proven track record, Reid Phillips is undeniably the ideal representative for Vail Town Council, one who will serve with the same level of excellence and commitment that he has consistently shown over the years.

Brice May

Vail