Letter: Reid Phillips for Vail Town Council

I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Reid Phillips for Vail Town Council. Having known Reid and his family for the past 10+ years, I can share that he is dedicated to this community and will make a committed, responsible and thoughtful leader. I have witnessed Reid’s willingness to ask hard questions, respectfully press for responses, and then listen to various sides and opinions.

He is a creative thinker with an openness to find solutions. My husband and I have also been clients of Reid’s and found his business practices to be transparent and of high quality. Reid is able to connect and relate across the important generations in our community — committed to those new to the valley trying to viably live here, along with youth and young families, while also honoring those who have created this town.

Reid’s commitment to our community, and specifically to various nonprofits and youth-focused organizations, shines through in countless ways. Kids Adventure Race participants have heard Reid’s engaging MC voice for years as he encourages youth of all ages. Reid’s expertise on the mic helped Roundup River Ranch’s inaugural Bullseye Roundup this August accomplish its fundraising and awareness goals in support of children and their families living with serious illnesses. Reid has also supported YouthPower365 through his involvement in the Star Dancing Gala raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for youth in our valley.

I have asked Reid to support various school events by volunteering his time and building expertise and he has always agreed, committing incredible hours of volunteer time and always going above and beyond the ask. I can’t begin to estimate the number of hours he has spent on Vail Mountain setting up racecourses, coaching youth racers and, above all, serving as Vail Ski Patrol supporting the health and safety of residents and visitors alike for the past 18 years.

I am grateful for Reid’s friendship, his dedication to our community, and his continued commitment to serve.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Sarah Johnson

East Vail