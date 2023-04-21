Letter: Reitter and Bettis for Eagle County Paramedic Services board

Please consider voting for Kala Bettis and Brandy Reitter to serve as board members for Eagle County Paramedic Services, (aka the Ambulance District). Bettis and Reitter are both strong, competent leaders whose skills and experience will complement the strengths of board members Dr. Jack Eck, Dr. Scott McCorvey, and Lynn Blake, founder of Starting Hearts. I have confidence this team of five trusted leaders will ensure Eagle County Paramedics always provides skilled, professional, and compassionate health care for the community.

Kala Bettis brings a wealth of behavioral health experience as well as a decade of law enforcement experience in Vail to complement the expertise of Eck, McCorvey, and Blake. Bettis is a licensed mental health clinician, former Battle Mountain High School counselor, and Victim’s Advocate with the Sheriff’s Office, before her current role supervising Integrated Behavioral Health for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. I have found Bettis to be a good listener who cares deeply about finding ways to provide care to those who need it most.

Brandy Reitter is the celebrated former town manager of Eagle. Reitter leads the Colorado’s Broadband Office tasked with expanding broadband coverage and quality for all Coloradans. Her decades of deep experience in public service governance will bring a solid fiscal perspective and much-valued diversity to Eagle County Paramedics board. Reitter would be the first Black woman and just the fourth woman to serve on the board in 40 years.

As the wife of an Eagle County paramedic who has worked for the ambulance district for 22 years, I am grateful to you for showing up in person to vote in Edwards or Gypsum on May 2. Bettis’ mental health background and Reiter’s fiscal expertise will bring diverse new energy and experience to the district’s board.

Caroline Bradford

Eagle