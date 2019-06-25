Letter: Reject blind faith on climate change

I suspect that Butch Mazzuca will find few people in the Vail Valley that subscribe to the substance of his editorial on climate change. That said, I am one who thought he was spot on and, as a lawyer, my world is based upon facts and evidence. Mr. Mazzuca set numerous facts out that I happen to know are just that, facts.

As an example, he pointed out the upcoming disposal problem for expired solar panels which is on the near horizon. It is rarely discussed but will be a serious problem. That is just an example. In any event, I appreciate both the form and substance of the piece and encourage more people to reject blind faith.

Walter Lamkin

Vail