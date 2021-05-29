Letter: Reject scooter proposal

Fifty scooters in the town of Eagle? I live in Eagle and can tell you that is a ridiculous idea. Eagle is very well suited for a relaxing walk among the shops with a detour into Eagle Ranch for some outdoor dinning.

We should encourage people to get out and exercise not get out and take their life in their hands mounting some unstable vehicle that travels a maximum 15 mph. I have seen the aftermath of the dockless nests. They are scattered across the landscape and dropped wherever the rider chooses. As a resident, I implore the council to reject this proposal. Scooters are unsafe, unsightly and unnecessary.

Bill Crawford

Eagle