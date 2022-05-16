Letter: Remaking America

Is this what the Republican Party is doing? Are we going back to 1955? What’s next? Republicans are trying to do away with fair and free voting rights and health care for women and legal abortions. What’s next? I’m thinking it will be stripping the rights of LBGTQ citizens.

I am a grandmother of five, and I remember well what it was like in 1959, when I became pregnant with my first child. Only the very wealthy had freedom to have an abortion. My life would be completely different today if I had the choice over my own body. I did not.

This is just the beginning, folks. It looks like fascism, clear and simple, to me. I am furious at what a bunch of old white men are trying to do to America today. Separation of religion and state needs to be enforced in order for women to have control over their own bodies and the other rights of Americans today.

Common sense is really not so common anymore, is it? The Women’s Health Protection Act, Voting Rights Act, and other rights need to be protected now. This is the time to fight, Democrats! Freedom isn’t free! As the saying goes, “Silence in the face of evil is evil itself.”

Linda Carr

Eagle