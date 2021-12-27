Letter: Remembering Stella Cruz

I was so sad to hear of Stella Cruz’s passing. What a loss for the valley, City Market and especially her family.

I think I speak for many by saying what a pleasure shopping with her was. In these oh so difficult times, it is hard to find someone as pleasant as her. You could count on being greeted with her easy-going, kind heartedness to help finish off the shopping chore. Never ever did I see her in a bad mood. She just made me smile, no matter how bad the pickings in the produce aisle were, she’d laugh with me at the limp kale.

I thought of her as a friend, and she made me feel more as a friend than just a customer. We were all pretty lucky to have her in our lives. There’s a vacant spot for her loss right now. I don’t think there are many others who have made so many feel so special for each brief moment. Man, so sad. I, we, will miss her.

Thanks little valley for letting us live in the same area with someone so nice and thanks City Market for letting us visit her all these years.

Lindy Moore

EagleVail