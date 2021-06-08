Letter: Remove the eyesore at Bighorn Park

There are so few off-leash dog parks in the valley and one of our favorites is East Vail’s Bighorn Park. The magnificent views, the beaver pond, the children’s fenced playground area and the well-maintained large field for the dogs to run and play and walk around the pond.

Well, no longer magnificent and pristine views because all we noticed this past weekend were the standout billboards (18 to be exact)! The book walk would have fit perfectly within the enclosed playground area for children versus someone deciding a commercial eyesore was needed. Please remove the eyesore. Thank you.

Gloria Frank

Vail