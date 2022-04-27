Letter: Rename the Gore Range to the 10th Mountain Division Range

As a 37-year Colorado resident, how can long-term residents — those of us who have lived in Colorado for 20 years or more — work to uphold the exceptional legacy of the 10th Mountain Division?

How can we continue to honor America’s elite mountain soldiers who trained at Camp Hale and the courageous men who fought and won a world war, and then built Colorado’s ski industry?

Rename the Gore Range to become the 10th Mountain Division Range.

Margaret Sartwelle

Avon